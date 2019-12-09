After Okorocha, and the least corrupt state is…Imo, says NBS

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has rated Imo has the least corrupt state in Nigeria.

The rating was contained in the bureau’s latest report titled “The 2nd Corruption Survey Report in Nigeria”, released at the State House Conference Center in Abuja, on Friday.

Imo was rated the least corrupt state in Nigeria with 17.6%, followed by Jigawa and Plateau states.

The National Bureau of Statistics conducted the survey with the support of the United Nations Office on Drugs & Crime, in collaboration with other partner international agencies.

Chief Press Secretary to Governor Emeka Ihedioha, Chibuike Onyeukwu, said that highlights of the survey were presented by the Statistician General of the National Bureau of Statistics, Dr Yemi Kale, and the Country Representative of the UNODC in Nigeria, Mr Oliver Stople.

He said that the first corruption survey report on Nigeria was conducted in the last half of 2018, where Imo State was ranked very high in the corruption index.

This was during the era of Rochas Okorocha administration.

According to him, “The NBS described the 2019 report as ”home grown”, disclosing that data was collected from a total of 33,067 persons in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The survey was developed as a tool to assess the impact of the measures put in place by States in fighting corruption in the period since after the 2019 elections. It also gives Nigerians the opportunity to assess and evaluate the impact of those measures.

“The report gave a state-by-state record of the corruption index in Nigeria, with Kogi State leading as the most corrupt state (48%), followed by Gombe at 43%.

“The report also suggested that there is a remarkable decrease in the prevalence of corruption in Imo State in the short time span.

“In the survey also, Nigerians identified Unemployment, Insecurity and Corruption as the biggest problems of the country.

Onyeukwu said that watchers are not surprised at the development because, according to him, Imo State deserves the recognition based on the proactive and result oriented policies and programmes introduced by the Governor geared towards checking corrupt practices in government as was institutionalised by the past administration.

He said, “It is on record that the past administration institutionalized corruption while their stay lasted. His Excellency Governor Ihedioha campaigned during the election on his major strength, such as integrity, antecedents, trust and capacity.

“He demonstrated a rare courage by signing Executive Order 005 on Treasury Single Account, TSA shortly after assuming office. By this action, His Excellency, made a bold statement on his administration’s zero tolerance for corrupt practices. On internally generated revenue, the past administration declared as at May, 2019, internally generated revenue of N241m and as we speak, His Excellency has made it possible for the state to generate almost N900m on IGR alone.

Onyeukwu explained that NBS rating on Imo State, is an indication that the Rebuild Imo project is not a propaganda. He said that the enlistment of Imo State by Budgit, as one of the few states who have adopted Open Budget System is also very significant of the Governor’s efforts.

“On assumption of office, Imo State ranked 34th among comity on the Ease of Doing Business, the Governor set up a desk on the Ease of Doing Business and took a deliberately sourced from.among the best in the country to man the sector. And the good news is that there is tremendous improvement, resulting in the manner investors are showing interest in Imo, including AfrExim that is investing $50m in the state.

Onyeukwu added that at that fresh air now pervades the state, as award of contracts now go through laid down rules and processes. “Contracts now are procured and awarded to known firms. Accountability, transparency and probity have been restored in governance in the State, across board.

