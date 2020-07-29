After leaving Nollywood, JJ Bunny wants to touch lives

ADVERTISEMENT

A former Nollywood actress turned author and evangelist, Joy Edjeren, said she never dreamt of becoming an author but succumbed to writing a book, titled ‘the birth and death of JJ Bunny,’ to capture her experience in the entertainment industry.

Joy, popularly called JJ Bunny, who is based in America, said she was convinced the book will impact many lives.

The promising actress and singer, who had featured in several movies including ‘The other side of love’ with Ramsey Nouah, ‘Paparazzi’ with Van Vicker, ‘The governor’s gift’ with Jim Iyke and Tonto Dike, said she left the entertainment industry because “there is a lot of abomination on screen and behind the scene in the life of those in the entertainment industry.”

She added that an encounter with Jesus Christ “opened my eyes.”

“It was pleasant in that many people respected me and doors were opening to me as I believe my talent was takin me to places, but somehow, it seems as if an upper hand kept redirecting me away from it.

“I did not understand why until my encounter with the Lord,” she said while describing her experience in the industry.

She said since she left the industry she has ministered in outreaches and has been engaged in Christian productions.

