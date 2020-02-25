After Daily Trust report, N/Assembly wants FCC reconstituted

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate and House of Representative yesterday cautioned the Federal Government against breaching the constitution with non-constitution of full membership of the Federal Character Commission (FCC).

Both chambers said the commission had been without full membership since 2018, urging President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately reconstitute it.

Daily Trust had exclusively reported that the affairs of the commission were being run by only one commissioner who is from Zamfara State after the 36 other s had served out their tenure.

The National Assembly yesterday adopted motions by Senate Minority Leader Enyinnaya Abaribe ( PDP Abia South) and Ossai Nicolas Ossai, (PDP, Delta), urging the government to appoint new commissioners for the FCC.

Abaribe said it was unconstitutional for the president not to have appointed a substantive chairman for the commission since 2018 when tenure of the former chairman lapsed, leading to emergence of an acting chairman steering the ship of the commission since then.

He said failure to reconstitute the commission amounts to a constitutional breach of the Act establishing the commission.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan said: “ The FCC is one of those national tools that work to ensure equity, unity, fairness and Justice in terms of employment distribution across all the 36 states and the FCT.

“It is very important we have the full complement of the commission in place and I believe that with this resolution, it will expedite action by the executive in reconstituting the membership of the commission.”

Adopting the motion, the House of Representatives mandated its Committee on Federal Character Commission to investigate the conduct of the commission to uncover the actions that breached the constitutional mandate of the commission, and to ensure compliance.

