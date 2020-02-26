After 7 hours, marathon FEC meeting continues

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting being presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari is still holding after seven hours.

This is the third consecutive FEC meeting that will hold beyond seven hours in the year 2020.

The ministers have been briefing the council on their activities within the first 100 days in office, our reporter learnt.

The meeting holding at the Executive Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, is being attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd.), and the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari.

Both Monguno and Kyari are meeting for the first time after the leaked memo in which the former accused the latter of undue interference on matters of national security.

