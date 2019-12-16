After 35 years, Ekiti marriage breaks up over desertion, lack of affection

ADVERTISEMENT

An Ekiti Customary Court sitting in Ikole-Ekiti on Monday dissolved a 35-year-old marriage between a 75-year-old man, Michael Longe, and his wife, Magaret on grounds of desertion and lack of affection.

The President of the court, Yemisi Ojo, said the differences between the couple were irreconcilable, ordered both parties to go their separate ways.

The court president further ordered both parties to stay away from one other’s premises, except consent was obtained.

She advised them to maintain peace as they stand unmarried.

Earlier, the petitioner, Longe, a surveyor and registered draftsman, sought the dissolution of his marriage to the respondent on grounds of desertion since 1988.

He told the court that the union was blessed with a child, Mercy Olaoye, 35, who was living in her husband’s house.

He explained that his wife deserted him since 1988 only to come back in 2010 when he needed someone to be with him.

He told the court that since his wife came back, things had not been peaceful between them, especially as he said the respondent began to threaten him.

The petitioner recalled that he once instituted a case against his wife in the court, but he later withdrew the case after family members intervened.

“But she has refused to change from her bad behaviours,” he said.

Longe, however, prayed the court to dissolve his union with his wife, appealing to the court to restrain her from visiting his house.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Magaret did not, however, honour any of the court summons she was served with to be in court. (NAN)

