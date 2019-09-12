After 3 years of Ebonyi-Cross River boundary crisis, youths agree to ceasefire

ADVERTISEMENT

Youths from the both warring side of Ebonyi state and Cross River state yesterday agreed to ceasefire at the various flashpoints boundary conflict zones involving themselves.

These areas include Igbeagu in Izzi local government area of Ebonyi state who are in border conflict with the people of Ukelle in Yala local government area of Cross River.

Bond by the ceasefire agreement were the people of Obubura, Adadama community in Abi local government areas, both of Cross River state with the people of Asofia Edda, Okpoitumo in Abakiliki local government area of Ebonyi state.

Also in Ebonyi state were Ofenekpa and Amagu in Ikwo local government area.

The ceasefire accord was reached on Thursday (yesterday) at the Pastoral Centre, Abakiliki during a peace meeting which had Cepril Ekadol, Sunday Arinba, Barrel Inyang and host of others who served as representatives from Cross River side.

The ceasefire accord meeting was at the instance of Ikwo/Izzi Youths Peace Movement led by Barr. Pascal Nnaji Nwenyi and Hon Dickland Avonna.

The duel achieved the progress after a peace was first brokered by two sister clans in Ebonyi state (Ikwo and Izzi,) which shares common border with each Cross River state but were engaged in border conflict for over 3 years with themselves.

However, the paper documentation and signing by both youths (Ebonyi and Cross River states) will be done in Calabar, next week.

But in peaceful symbolic gesture, both youths from Cross River and Ebonyi states embrace themselves, ate and drank together as sign for peace.

Daily Trust gathered that normalcy is gradually returning to the troubled areas since last month when the group (IIYPM) approach their counterparts for peace to reign.

But the fresh crisis have killed douses of persons and rendered thousands homeless including properties such as houses, farm produces worth billions of naira, destroyed since 2017.

