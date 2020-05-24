After 27 years, Army renovates soldiers’ apartments in Kaduna

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, has commissioned newly renovated apartments for 195 soldiers at the Ribadu Cantonment, Kaduna.

The renovated apartments include two blocks of 15 two-bedroom flats for Senior Non-Commissioned Officers (NCOs) and four blocks of 36 one-bedroom flats for Non-Commissioned Officers (NCOs).

Built in 1973 by the then COAS, Maj. Gen. David Ejoor, who died in 2019, the soldiers’ accommodation was renovated once in 1993, before the recent renovation by Lt. Gen. Buratai.

The COAS, who was represented by the 29th Commandant of the Nigerian Defense Academy (NDA), Maj. Gen. Jamil Sarham, said the Nigerian Army (NA) under his leadership placed premium on the welfare of troops and their families.

Lt. Buratai used the opportunity to call on the benefitting soldiers to take the education of their children seriously to enable them contribute meaningfully to national development.

He said, “We have spared no effort or resources in making sure our personnel are not only provided the right tools for the job, but also provided a convenient environment for their families. This commitment to troops’ welfare has led to series of initiatives we have embarked upon to impact directly on troops and their families.

“The Barracks Investment Initiative (BII) that I launched has continued to provide the barrack communities with entrepreneurial opportunities. The depth of our commitment to troops’ welfare is today demonstrated by the fact that these buildings are not only renovated, but also tastefully furnished. The evolving face of our barracks is to, among other initiatives, motivate officers and men to greater productivity and improved efficiency.

“I also call on you to take advantage of all the facilities and the conducive environment provided to you to give your children the best care and upbringing you possibly can. This will enable them to compete and have a place in the future of this country.”

The COAS expressed gratitude to the Federal Government, ‘‘which despite competing demands and challenging economic circumstances has continued to provide for the NA to meet its needs’’.

Earlier, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 1 Division (1 Div.), Maj. Gen. Usman Shehu Muhammed, told the benefitting soldiers to effectively maintain the property and promised that effort was on to renovate other blocks.

