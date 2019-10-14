After 15 years, Ajayi Crowder graduates first set of Law Students

ADVERTISEMENT

After 15 years of establishment, Ajayi Crowther University (ACU), Oyo, has graduated its first set of students in the faculty of law, the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Professor Dapo Asaju said on Monday.

The Don said the institution, as a matter of policy, had resolved to produce students with uncommon standard that will think outside the box to solve Nigeria’s problems.

Professor Asaju made this known while addressing a press conference to herald the commencement of the university’s 11th convocation ceremony, held at the Senate chamber of the institution.

According to him, the faculty of law graduated 54 students with three distinctions, while 24 students graduated with second class upper. He said 25 students made second class lower while two made third class in the faculty.

Speaking on the whole faculties of the institution, Asaju said that 1,390 students will be conferred with first and postgraduate degrees in various programmes of the university which comprised of 1,063 undergraduates and 327 postgraduate students with 44 undergraduates graduating with first class; 550 in Second class Upper division, 457 in second class lower division and 12 students in Third class.

He also revealed that the university had commenced test transmission of its radio station, 88.5 FM, to be run during the course of convocation period while awaiting licence from the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) for full transmission.

The vice chancellor said “ACU is sitting on the grounds of old Saint Andrew college where the best of brains and the leadership of this country were produced at the old St Andrews college, Oyo. We are building upon that tradition. We want to do something different. We’re not competing with any university, so we don’t even mind about their ranking.”

