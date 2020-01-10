After 14 years, Gombe moves to vaccinate cattle – Miyetti Allah

ADVERTISEMENT

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) said the Gombe State Government has concluded arrangements to vaccinate cattle in the state.

The Secretary of MACBAN in the state, Alhaji Aminu Suleiman Wuro-Bokki, who disclosed this to North East Trust yesterday, said the vaccination was coming 14 years after the last exercise was conducted in the state.

He said that the state Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Husbandry has informed them that funds have been released to procure the vaccines for the immunization of cattle across the 11 local government areas of the state.

“Officials from the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Husbandry have informed us that fund was released to them for the procurement of the vaccines. The last time such exercise was conducted in Gombe was sometime in 2006,” he said.

Aminu Wuro-Bokki added that they would soon mobilize herdsmen and outline the timetable for the vaccination across the state.

According to him, since the outbreak of Contagious Bovine Pleuropneumonia (CBPP) in neighbouring Bauchi state, where it was reported to have claimed hundreds of cows, the MACBAN has taken measures that so far prevented the disease from spreading to the state.

He said: “Our effort to quarantine cattle from crossing into Gombe from Bauchi state where the disease was recorded, has yielded positive result, as I am talking to you no single cow has contacted the disease from this state.

The secretary has also applauded the state government for making moves to preserve local, national and international cattle routes that passed through the state, which he said will curtail clashes between farmers and herdsmen.

Wuro-Bokki also appealed to the state government to conduct census to ascertain the number of cattle and herdsmen in the state to help for proper planning and interventions programme by the government and other development partners.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Animal Husbandry, Muhammad Magaji Gettado, confirmed to our correspondent that arrangement has reached an advance stage for the conduct of the exercise.

He said Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya was expected to flag off the vaccination exercise very soon.

