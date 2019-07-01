Afriland Properties Plc certified as a Great Place to Work

ADVERTISEMENT

Foremost property development and investment company, Afriland Properties Plc, has been named as one of the top 10 companies to work for in Africa, in the small organizations category, by the Great Place to Work Institute, Africa.

The award was presented at the 6th edition of Best Workplaces Awards tagged Building a Better Future for All, at the Landmark Event Centre, Water Corporation Road, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Afriland Properties Plc was also certified as a Great Place to Work by the institute during the awards ceremony.

Speaking on the recognition, Afriland Properties Plc CEO, Uzo Oshogwe, reiterated the company’s commitment to employee welfare; “We lead the industry because of our people. Our focus on employee well-being and investment in growth remains top priority.

We are equally committed to creating a collaborative and innovative culture, a favorable work environment, work-life balance and a fast career progression.”

According to Great Place to Work Institute, Afriland Properties was certified given the demonstrated outstanding performance in the Trust Index and Culture Audit surveys which exemplify the five dimensions of the Great Place to Work Model: Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride, and Camaraderie.

Afriland Properties Plc is a property management, investment and development company, offering end-to-end services along the real estate value chain, from management to joint-venture investments.

With a portfolio size of over N10 billion and one of the largest land banks in Nigeria, Afriland is pioneering the opportunities presented by an institutional approach to real estate, serving niche markets throughout Africa.

