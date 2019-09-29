AFRICMIL demands release of its arrested coordinator, Chido Onumah

ADVERTISEMENT

The African Centre for Media and Information Literacy (AFRICMIL) on Sunday said it is alarmed over the arrest of its Coordinator, Chido Onumah, by operatives of the State Security Service (SSS).

A statement from Abdulaziz Abdulaziz of AFRICMIL said Onumah was picked up at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on his return from a trip abroad.

He added that “AFRICMIL condemns in strong terms the unjustifiable arrest of Mr. Onumah and demands his immediate and unconditional release.”

He said, “Waylaying law-abiding citizens should not be turned into the preoccupation of an entire security outfit.

“The arrest of Mr Onumah, coming at the heels of harassment of other critical voices, smacks of grotesque days of the Nigerian history that Mr Onumah and his comrades fought steely against,” Abdulaziz said.

Attempts by our reporter to contact the spokesman of the DSS, Peter Afunanya, today was unsuccessful as his phone number was unreachable.

He did not reply messages sent to his phone on the matter, as at the time of filing this report.

