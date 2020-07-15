Africa’s confirmed COVID-19 cases hit 612,586 – Africa CDC

ADVERTISEMENT

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the African continent reached 612,586 on Wednesday, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The centre in its latest situation update issued on Wednesday said that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the continent rose from 594,841 on Tuesday morning to 612,586 as of Wednesday morning. Nigeria records 463 new COVID-19 infections as total cases hit 33,616

COVID-19: 24% of Nigerians don’t have hand washing soap – NBS

The Africa CDC also disclosed that the death toll from the pandemic surged to 13,519 as of the stated period.

The Africa CDC further said that 307,069 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 have so far recovered from the infectious virus.

Amid the rapid spread of the virus across the continent, the highly affected African countries in terms of positive cases included South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Ghana, Algeria, Morocco, and Cameroon.

The Africa CDC also said that the Southern Africa region is now the most affected area across the continent in terms of positive COVID-19 cases, followed by the North Africa region.

The West Africa region is the third most affected area in terms of positive cases, followed by the Eastern and Central Africa regions, respectively. (Xinhua/NAN)

Related

Download Daily Trust News App