African group hails Kano for leading COVID-19 test in Nigeria

Sequel to the affirmation by the Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, that Kano was the state with the highest number of COVID-19 tests as obtained last week, Coalition Against COVID-19 in Africa (CACinAf) hails Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for the historic development.

This commendation was made in a letter signed and sent to the governor by John Kumasi Attah, the West African Coordinator of the group on Friday, 26th June, 2020.

The commendation, according to the statement issued late Friday by Malam Abba Anwar, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ganduje was fallout of the virtual meeting of the group’s executives.

It came less than 24 hours after Ihekweazu had commended Kano for leading the COVID-19 test in the country last week.

Ihekweazu stated this during Presidential Task Force’s daily briefing on Thursday, 25th June, in Abuja.

“We are extremely delighted over the unrelenting efforts made by the Kano state government under Dr Abdullahi Omar Ganduje, OFR, against the global pandemic of COVID-19. Since when the governor made it clear few days back, how Kano was winning the war, we knew all stakeholders were watching with keen interest,” reads the letter.

According to the letter, the NCDC’s boss’ affirmation of Kano’s performance, in terms of the highest number of tests conducted in the state, “Is not something surprising looking at the patriotic commitment of the governor.

“Governor Ganduje’s style of driving the response, is not only exemplary, but encouraging” the letter stated.

The letter reads, “We can see how Kano state is leading in this fight. We knew many strategic ways of COVID-19 response were copied from Kano state. Such things include boundary closure, inclusion of traditional institutions, training and re-training of health workers, till when the state became the Training Centre for the Northern Nigeria, among many other things.”

They further observed that, it was in appreciation of Kano’s genuine effort and performance that, moved many other stakeholders, to help the state in many ways possible.

“An example of which were contribution of Testing Centres by bodies, like Dangote Foundation, E-Health Africa and Bayero University, Kano, many more samples collection Centres were contributed to the state and other contributions of palliatives from many individuals and organisations,” said the letter.

CACinAf further encourages governor Ganduje to keep the good effort up, for the fact that, his people are genuinely benefitting from it, adding that, “Not only within Nigeria, his efforts are viewed from other African states. No matter what, Ganduje, is one of the leading flagships of the fight against COVID-19 in Africa.”

