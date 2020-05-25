Africa Day: No development without peace – Buhari

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has underscored the need for peace in order to witness the much-needed development in society.

President Buhari made the remarks in a message to African leaders on Monday to mark the ”Africa Day 2020,” commemorated by the African Union Commission in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO).

The President, in a statement issued by his media aide, Garba Shehu, called for peace in the continent as a prerequisite for sustainable development.

He said Africa has given the world a new hope by choosing the theme ”Silencing the Guns in the context of the COVID-19” for this year’s Africa Day.

Buhari, who emphasised the need for African leaders to ensure that every effort was made to ensure the success of silencing the guns on the continent, also stressed the need to sensitise Africans about the inseparable connection between peace and development.

The President, who said; ”peace, security, unity and harmony are prerequisites for development in Africa”, implored citizens all over the continent to innovate on how ”Silencing the Guns” can be used to achieve peace and grow African economies.

He also appealed to regional economic groups, civil society organisations and the private sector in Africa to take full ownership of the theme of this year’s celebration to strengthen collaborative efforts among member-countries of the African Union.

Africa Day is observed annually on May 25, to commemorate the founding of the Organization of African Unity (OAU), the precursor of the African Union, which was created on May 25, 1963 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

