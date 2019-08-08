Afenifere worried over Sowore’s 45-day detention order

ADVERTISEMENT

The Pan Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, on Thursday expressed concern over the order for the detention of Mr. Omoyele Sowore, the Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), for 45 days.

The Department of State Security (DSS) had secured the order from a Federal High Court (FHC), Abuja about six days after arresting Sowore.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement in Lagos by its National Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin, Afenifere said it was perturbed by the detention without trial order granted the DSS.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The order represents a new phase in the orchestrated conscription of the democratic space in Nigeria,” Afenifere said.

According to the organization, Sowore was arrested before he could commit an offence and “the DSS seems to want to go shopping for evidence to prosecute him.”

The statement added: “We are aware of that obnoxious provision in the Terrorism Act, but it can never assume superiority over the Constitution which stipulates that a citizen cannot be detained for more than 48 hours before being charged to court .

“Having failed to allow him to commit the offense before he was peremptorily arrested, the DSS should free Sowore or charge him to court so that the judicial process can take its course.”

“As it is, he is only being held illegally using the legal process.”

Afenifere advised the government to “understand and act in conformity with the democratic tenets in dealing with the rights of Nigerians.”

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App