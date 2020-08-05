Afenifere leader, Fasanmi, laid to rest

ADVERTISEMENT

The remains of Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Fasanmi, were interred in his country home of Iye Ekiti in Ilejemeje Local Government Area of Ekiti State yesterday.

The second Republic senator died last week Wednesday at the age of 94.

The casket carrying Fasanmi’s corpse was conveyed in a white Jeep motorcade belonging to Six Feet (6FT) Event Planning Company to the church procession held at Saint John’s Anglican Church, Iye Ekiti.

Tributes came in and tears flowed, with Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi and his Ondo State counterpart, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, describing him as one of Nigeria’s unsung heroes.

Governor Fayemi said Fasanmi’s contributions to the development of democracy were immeasurable, particularly his role in the formation and operation of the defunct National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) that fought against military imperialism in the country.

All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was represented by former Lagos Deputy Governor, Prince Abiodun Ogunleye, said Nigerians should learn from the late politician, who lived a modest and Spartan lifestyle, and described him as a civilian revolutionist and a politician of outstanding mien.

Governor of Lagos State Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by his Special Adviser on Civic Engagements, Princess Aderemi Adebowale, said Fasanmi’s influence became more pronounced by his incorruptible nature.

Speaking on behalf of the Southwest governors, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, said the passage of the Icon was a loss to the Yoruba nation and Nigeria at large.

