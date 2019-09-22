Afenifere alleges lethargy in probe of Fasoranti daughter’s murder

ADVERTISEMENT

The Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, on Sunday expressed concern over what it called the “lethargy” by the police in the investigation of the murder of Mrs. Olufunke Olakunnrin, the daughter of Afenifere Leader, Chief Reuben Fasoranti.

Spokesman of the group, Mr. Yinka Odumakin, said more than two months after the incident, the police had not come out with any report on the investigation.

It would be recalled that the 58-year old woman was heading to Ore from Akure in Ondo state when she was attacked and shot by gunmen on July 12. Afenifere claimed the suspected gunmen were herdsmen.

In a statement today, Afenifere noted that the first sign of the police’s ‘lackadaisical’ attitude on the case was when the car in which she was killed was released to the family from Ore police station the day after the murder without any forensic investigation “into the most prized evidence at the scene of the crime.”

The group said it was when it engaged the police high command that they came to pick the car six days later. “The car has now been returned to the family with no report on the examination report,” it said.

It stated further that the police have not made any briefing to the family on their investigations into the matter.

The statement said, “There are other bizarre developments that worry us on police investigations into this murder.

“For instance, the driver of the car in which Mrs. Olakunrin was killed has not been asked a question by the police till date.”

The group said despite having some leads it could explore, the police have not done any serious investigation into the murder.

“And it worries us that we are seeing all the signs of lethargy that usually attend high profile murders with powerful masterminds in our country,” the statement added.

Afenifere therefore called “on all those who respect human lives in Nigeria and across the world to join us in asking the police and by extension the authors of “where are the cows?”: Where Are the Killers of Funke Olakunnrin?”

