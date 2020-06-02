AfDB saga: Oluwo vows to lead pro-Adesina campaign

ADVERTISEMENT

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi yesterday called on world leaders especially Africans to protect the integrity of the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, by defending his excellent achievements.

Oba Akanbi, in a statement by his secretary, Alli Ibraheem, described Adesina as a shrewd manager of men and resources who had taken the AfDB to an enviable height.

The United States Treasury Department had called for an independent probe of corruption allegations leveled against Adesina after being cleared by the bank’s ethics committee.

Oluwo, a first-class traditional ruler from Osun State, said he might lead a pro-Adesina protest to drive home his point.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

He stated that “US President Donald Trump’s stand on the AfDB saga will speak volumes of the US tie with Africa and also bring to the fore his personality. This is not because Adesina is an African, but because the AfDB president is a definition of uprightness, decency and competence.

“He (Adesina) has improved the standard of the bank to the extent that it is now the envy of the international community and leaders, winning many laurels and getting excellent rating from reputable agencies as well.

“Through his unmatched administrative prowess, Adesina has brought glory to Africa and defending him at this trying time should be the priority of all, especially Africans. This is a battle for the soul of Africa.”

Related

Download Daily Trust News App