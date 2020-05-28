AfDB: Nigerians urge Buhari to defend Adesina

Nigerians on Twitter have however reacted to these allegations saying the federal government should come out in support of Adesina while some say, justice should be served accordingly.
Adeshina’s sterling qualities, leadership roles or administrative acumen as head of AfDB will speak for him. Clear conscience fears no accusation. @akin_adesina ✊ pic.twitter.com/uSfkBXP0at
— Ahmed Abdulrahaman (@ahmed_onimisi48) May 28, 2020
Stop beating round the bush, did he employ close relatives or friends or school mates yes or no
If Buhari employ same do u people care to know what process was use to employ them before u people start wailling?
— Jossy9th (@GucciJ9) May 28, 2020
He’s truly a man of Integrity and he’ll come out from this investigation unscathed
— Jeremiah (@oluwafolafunmi) May 28, 2020
Stop sounding like a baby’s fart. Even if that’s the case, which definitely isn’t, our president’s appointments are 97% Ethno-religious. Check the names on the thread…
— The piano teacher (@_Abrahamokolo) May 28, 2020
Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland are among countries that wrote @AfDB_Group to back America’s demands for professional outsiders to look into the allegations against @akin_adesina
We should let the process run and hope he comes out cleaner, rather than this omo wa ni solidarity. https://t.co/3pumXdupTs
— Káyọ̀dé Ògúndámisí (@ogundamisi) May 28, 2020
