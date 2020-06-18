AfDB joins Nasdaq sustainable bond network

ADVERTISEMENT

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) on Wednesday announced the inclusion of the African Development Bank (AfDB) in the Nasdaq Sustainable Bond Network (NSBN). The NSBN is a global and publicly available platform designed to improve transparency in the market for green, social and sustainability bonds.

A statement from the AfDB indicated that 10 bank bonds were added to the platform, including its landmark $3 billion Fight COVID-19 Social Bond launched in March 2020, the largest Social Bond ever launched at the time in international capital markets.

Fight COVID-19 remains today the largest dollar-denominated Social Bond. It aims to help alleviate the economic and social impact of the pandemic on livelihoods and Africa’s economies.

By joining the Nasdaq Sustainable Bond Network, socially responsible issuers are provided a unique opportunity to bring attention to their concrete actions in terms of financing climate change and green growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

Commenting on AfDB’s enlistment on the Nasdaq network, the VP, Head of EU Bond Listings and Sustainable Debt, Ann-Charlotte Eliasson, said: “Nasdaq welcomes the inclusion of the African Development Bank on our Nasdaq Sustainable Bond Network, especially with its Fight Covid-19 Social Bond, launched to alleviate the impact of the pandemic on African economies and livelihoods.

We are proud to offer visibility to an issuer with such a strong social mandate, which the world needs more than ever, especially in these challenging times”, she added.

Since the launch of Nasdaq Sustainable Bond Network in December last year, more than 40 issuers from 13 countries have added over 4,000 bonds to the platform, including the Nordic Investment Bank, HSBC and Fannie Mae

Related

Download Daily Trust News App