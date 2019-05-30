AfDB improves 181m lives with electricity projects, others in 3yrs

ADVERTISEMENT

The African Development Bank (AfDB) said investments in electricity, agriculture and access to water projects have improved the lives of about 181 million people in the past three and half years.

Disclosing this ,Thursday, day at a workshop on development impact for Africa journalists in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, AfDB’s Director of Communication, Dr. Victor Oladokun said with the support of key partners, the bank has connected 16 million people to new and improved sources of electricity between 2015 and 2018.

The pan-African bank also said 70 million people gained access to improved agriculture technologies; 55m people gained access to better transport services. It improved the access to water and sanitation for 31m people, and ensured that nine million people benefited from private sector investment projects within the three year period.

Oladokun said the feats were in realization of the agenda set by the President of AfDB Group, Akinwumi Adesina during his inauguration on September 1, 2015.

Dr. Adesina had outlined five development priorities which we refer to as the – ‘The High 5 to, Light up and Power Africa; Feed Africa; Industrialize Africa; Integrate Africa; and Improve the Quality of Life for the People of Africa.

Oladokun said, “Today, we are in the process of a General Capital Increase and an African Development Fund replenishment that will enable us to do more and ensure that Africa has the resources it needs to reach its development goals.

“I strongly believe that the world will increasingly look to Africa not just as a natural resource or a consumer market, but as a vibrant, dynamic, proactive, and innovative participant in a global ecosystem,” Oladokun noted.

He charged the participants and journalists to be story tellers in the development process. “Together, we can and we will help change the lens through which the world looks at our continent.

Each one of you can help make this happen. You understand what makes Africa tick. As thought leaders and influencers, you help shape the zeitgeist each and every day,” he said.

