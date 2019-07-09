AFCON Quarter Finals: Super Eagles must play with determination

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of the quarter final match between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Bafana Bafana of South Africa, Nigeria’s Pillar of Sports, Chief Donatus Agu Ejidke has tasked the Nigerian side to play with great zeal and determination to triumph over their opponents.

Chief Ejidke, in a statement, noted that there had been surprises in the on-going African Cup of Nations, where the minnows trounced the giants, charging the Eagles to be psychologically stable and never underrate the South Africans.

He said: “History is no longer relevant in the round leather game, therefore, every game should be confronted with all seriousness.”

He admonished Coach Rohr to play a pattern that will subdue the aggressiveness of the South Africans, who stung the homers and highly-rated host nation, Egypt even with the likes of Sallah.

“What will be going through the mindset of the South African players will be that, if they could pummel Pharaohs of Egypt even with intimidating spectators, why not Nigeria with scanty supporters. Therefore, the Eagles must be ready to soar higher and above the Bafana Bafana.”

Ejidke expressed confidence that the Eagles have all it takes to zoom to the next round and possibly clinch the trophy.

He urged every stakeholder to support the national team and encourage them to rise up to the situation.

