AFCON: PDP relishes S/Eagles 2-1 triumph over S/Africa

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated Nigerians over the Super Eagles 2-1 decisive triumph over the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) last night.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said the victory was a definite pointer that, with the collective commitment and patriotism of citizens, Nigeria would surmount her challenges.

“The PDP says the unity and solidarity exhibited by Nigerians, from all divides, in supporting our national team, show that our compatriots truly love their nation and are willing to work together despite the machinations of disruptive forces seeking to divide them.

“The party urges Nigerians not to relent in their prayers for the team as they continue in their established determination to lift the trophy and bring glory to our nation at the end of the tournament,” the PDP said.

