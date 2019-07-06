AFCON: Kalu hails Super Eagles’ win over Cameroon

ADVERTISEMENT

A former Abia State Governor, Chief Orji Uzor Kalu, has hailed the Super Eagles for their victory over the Lions of Cameroon on Saturday in a second round tie of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations decided in Alexandria, Egypt.

The Eagles scored first through Odion Ighalo but the Cameroonians replied with two goals to lead 2-1 at half time. Nigeria however, bounced back recording two goals through Ighalo and Alex Iwobi to finish the game at 3-2.

With the victory, Nigeria has qualified for the quarterfinals of the 2019 AFCON, taking place in the North African country.

Kalu, who is the Chief Whip of the Senate, in a statement, said the victory was sweet because the Eagles eliminated the defending champions of the continental competition.

He said: “It was a big game by all standards and I am happy with the response of the boys, especially when we were down by two goals to one.

“Cameroon versus Nigeria is always a big match any day but the hard fighting spirit of the Eagles was key to the victory recorded. I am so happy that we scaled the hurdle because to crash out in the second round would have been ridiculous.

“Nigerians love the game and the victory over Cameroon is a good one for the country.”

Kalu, the Pillar of Sports in Africa however, charged the team not to over-celebrate the victory, saying Gernot Rohr and his boys should work harder to go further in the tournament.

“There should be better focus because it is getting tougher at AFCON. We have great players and I believe if the coaching crew deploys the players well, the Eagles can go all the way in Egypt,” Kalu said.

