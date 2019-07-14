AFCON: Algeria beat Nigeria to set up Senegal clash in final

ADVERTISEMENT

Algeria have beaten the Super Eagles of Nigeria 2-1 in the second semi final encounter of the day to proceed to the final of the ongoing African Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Willian Troost-Ekong scored an own goal in the 40th minute to put the North Africans ahead, going into the interval.

Nigeria fought harder in the second half and were rewarded with a penalty which Odion Ighalo dispatched to level proceedings.

The match was heading into the extra time when the Algerians won a free kick just outside the Nigerian area.

Riyad Mahrez stepped up to curl an unstoppable shot beyound the stretched hand of Daniel Akpeyi and into the net in the last seconds of the added time to seal the victory for his side.

Algeria will now lock horns with Senegal in the final while Nigeria fight for a bronze medal against the Tunisians.

