AFCON 2019: Air Peace airlifts Super Eagles back to Nigeria

Nigeria’s leading airline, Air Peace has congratulated Super Eagles that won Bronze at this year’s Nation’s Cup, held in Egypt after defeating Tunisia in a third place match on Wednesday.

The airline, which airlifted the team back to Nigeria hailed the players for their determination, which gave them victory, noting that they were not demoralized after losing in the Semi-final encounter to Algeria.

Daily Trust learnt that the Air Peace flight commanded by the airline’s female pilot, Captain Simisola Ajibola had airlifted the team from Nigeria to Egypt before the tournament and the airline also brought them back in a flight commanded by Captain Ikechukwu Ugochukwu, which landed in Abuja on Friday morning.

Olajide said that the airline is humbled to carry out such national duty for the country and would always be ready to serve Nigeria anytime it is called upon to do so.

Chief Operating Officer of the airline, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Olajide said the national team did the nation proud.

She said, “We congratulate our national team for doing us proud. The team flew the flag of our nation proudly both in and out of the field. They gave their best”.

”We congratulate them for not letting the loss at the semi-finals affect them in the third place match. They showed the Nigerian resilience,” the airline said in a statement.

The airline noted that by celebrating the Super Eagles by Nigerians, the players would be encouraged to achieve greater success in future.

