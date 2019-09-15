Aero resumes flight to Benin City tomorrow

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria’s oldest airline, Aero Contractors, has concluded plan to resume flight operations to Benin City, the Edo State capital on Monday September 16, 2019.

The Managing Director of the airline, Capt. Ado Sanusi, who disclosed this in a statement said the carrier would operate into Benin City four times a week; Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Aero, the first in Nigeria and West Africa to operate a maintenance facility, which conducts C-Checks on both local and international airplanes, said that operating flights into the ancient city of Benin is another boost for the airline reputed for safe, efficient and satisfactory services.

Daily Trust reports that Aero had recently boosted its operation with more aircraft on its fleet and more routes.

Sanusi stated that the airline’s Boeing 737-500 aircraft would be deployed for the operations.

He noted that Aero decided to resume flights to Benin in order to satisfy the yearnings of the people for more reliable flight options.

He explained that for weekdays, the flight will depart Lagos to Benin City at 16:55pm and out of Benin City to Lagos at 18:15pm, while on Sundays, it will depart Lagos to Benin City at 12:40pm and out of Benin City to Lagos at 14:00pm.

Sanusi said: “We are pleased to announce that Aero will expand its route network to Benin City on Monday, September 16, 2019, the home of the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’ Edo, Ewuare II to further increase the airline’s route.

“We are also resuming this operations to give people from the state opportunity to make Aero their preferred choice of the airlines operating into the city.

“Resuming operations on the Benin route will reinforce the strength and quality of our brand. We will continue to offer the most reliable, safe and secure operations, which the airline is renowned for.”

