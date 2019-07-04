AEPB calls on multinationals, corporate bodies to make Abuja clean

ADVERTISEMENT

Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) has called on multinational and corporate bodies to assist it make the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) a clean city.

Alhaji Baba Lawan, Director of the board, made the call while commissioning waste bins provided by Rotary Club International at the Transcorp junction in Abuja on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lawan said multinationals and corporate bodies should make it part of their corporate social responsibility to clean the FCT.

“This gesture is coming under corporate responsibility by Rotary Club and we are pleased to have this kind of provision in Abuja city.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is first of its kind and we need more of this in Abuja,” he said.

He said the waste bins would help to reduce wastes dropped by passengers boarding vehicles in the area.

He said the waste bins were provided by the Rotary Club in partnership with the AEPB to make the city clean.

“Transcorp Hilton junction was selected due to high density of population boarding vehicles from the area to different locations, especially during rush hours,” he said.

According to him, 10 of such waste bins will be mounted in some strategic, highly populated areas in Abuja to make the city clean. He said AEPB had started sensitisation programme on electronic and print media as part of its efforts to make Abuja clean.

Dr Samuel Usman, the immediate past President of Rotary Club of Nigeria, Ministers Hill, said the gesture was more of sensitisation, adding that other organisations should replicate the gesture to make Abuja a clean city.

Usman said the gesture would be extended to other satellite towns such as Nyanya, Lugbe, Karu among others.

“Our Rotary Club is handling a sanitation project at Jahi 2 where we are working with the community to ensure their drainages are clean, and they wash their hands regularly among others,” he said. (NAN)

Dr Mohammed Dan-Hassan, the President, Rotary Club of Nigeria, Wuse central said that water and sanitation was one of the six cardinal focal areas of the rotary club.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App