AEDC raises collection to N6bn, captures 1.1m customers

ADVERTISEMENT

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has raised its monthly revenue collection for electricity supply to consumers from N2 billion when it took over in 2013 to N6bn so far.

The Managing Director, CEC Africa, the core investor in the Distribution Company (DisCo), Engr. Emmanuel Katepa who disclosed this in an interview at the weekend also said a just concluded enumeration exercise shows the customer base has risen to 1.1 million from 650,000 customers at takeover.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the liquidity challenges in the power sector and the poor payment of energy bills by Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs), Katepa said: “AEDC has been able to improve its collection from the customers. It improved to N6bn since February. We hit that in December 2018 but had a dip in January but we have maintained it since then. That is far above the N2bn we were collecting when we took over.”

Katepa also spoke about the Integrated Communication and Market System (InCMS) which it launched this year to harmonise customer database for better service delivery.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are doing this so that customers can have confidence to expose people in the field who exploit them in the name of AEDC”

He disclosed that AEDC would soon commence massive audit of homes and customer energy load to what size of transformers and other investments to make in its network across Kogi, Abuja, Nasarawa and Niger states.

Allaying fears on not metering the 1.1m customers, he said the Meter Assets Provider (MAP) contract that began in May targets 900,000 customers while AEDC has its obligation to meter the others.

On how it reduced the Aggregate Technical Commercial and Collection (ATC&C) losses from 60% to 38% in 2019, Katepa said: “It is due to the collection efficiency that is improving and the more customers we have been able to capture.”

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App