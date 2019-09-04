AEDC meters 19,400 MAP customers, approves N400m investment

ADVERTISEMENT

The Managing Director of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), Engr. Ernest Mupwaya, said 19,400 customers have been metered since the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) regime began in May 2019 in its franchise area.

Speaking at a retreat for senior officials of AEDC in Abuja on Tuesday, Engr. Mupwaya said he was satisfied with the pace at which the MAP project was moving.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said while about 45,000 customers have applied, 44,000 customers have been verified and permitted to pay.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

However, only 20,000 customers have paid while 19,432 of them have been metered.

He attributed the success to the introduction of the mobile MAP metering with AEDC moving from house to house seeking for customers who want to be metered and are metered instantly.

Mupwaya urged customers to take advantage of the MAP policy to get their meter, saying the meter installation is beneficial to both the company and the customers.

AEDC has also drawn up a technical plan designed to unlock other potentials of the business.

It said the 45 days network investment and improvement plan, which will cost about N400 million has been approved for implementation.

The firm further created two new regions out of the existing three regions in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

A statement by the spokesperson, Mr Oyebode Fadipe said FCT now has five regions while the entire regions have increased from six to eight.

Engr. Mupwaya also appointed Mallam Maiarewa Yakubu and Mrs. Jennifer Enebong to oversee the new regions which are FCT East and FCT West.

While FCT East covers Asokoro, Karu, Jikwoyi, Mararaba and Ado area offices; FCT West serves Kubwa, Suleja, Bwari and Zuma area offices.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App