AEDC meters 19,400 MAP customers, approves N400m investment

The Managing Director of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), Engr. Ernest Mupwaya, has said 19,400 customers have been metered since the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) regime began in May, 2019 in its franchise area.

Speaking at a retreat for senior officials of AEDC in Abuja on Tuesday, Engr. Mupwaya said he was satisfied with the pace at which the MAP project was moving.

He said while about 45,000 customers had applied, 44,000 customers had been verified and permitted to pay, but that only 20,000 customers had paid while 19,432 of them had been metered.

He attributed the success to the introduction of the mobile MAP metering with AEDC moving from house to house seeking for customers who want to be metered and are metered instantly.

Engr. Mupwaya said the exercise would give focused service to a sizeable cluster of customers and also raise the bar of service delivery in the franchise area.

He said, “As a company, we shall neither be deterred, intimidated by the challenges nor relent in our quest for new and practical ideas on how to deal with the identified.”

He appointed Mallam Mai-Arewa Yakubu and Mrs. Jennifer Enebong to oversee the new regions which are FCT East and FCT West.

While FCT East covers Asokoro, Karu, Jikwoyi, Mararaba and Ado area offices; FCT West serves Kubwa, Suleja, Bwari and Zuma area offices.

