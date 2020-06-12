AEDC launches fault detector for 33KV, 11KV power lines

ADVERTISEMENT

Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has deployed a smart fault detector for 33 kilovolt (KV) and 11KV high-tension overhead power lines to cut time for clearing power outage issues.

A statement by the AEDC’s General Manager Corporate Communications, Oyebode Fadipe, indicated the feat which is the first of its kind in Nigeria, was attained by AEDC in partnership with Aquivis Technologies Limited.

“This smart grid outage management solution deployed for the AEDC is first of its kind in Nigeria. It is a pilot for AEDC. The solution has been deployed in countries like United States of America, Canada, UK & Scotland, United Arab Emirates as well as South Africa to frontally address the long time it takes to repair faulty high tension circuits.”

It is meant to quickly identify, isolate and clear faults on 11 kilovolt (KV) and 33KV overhead power feeders.

According to Aquivis and AEDC, the initiative is part of the DisCo’s initiative to reduce its Aggregate Technical Commercial and Collection (ATC&C) losses and improve network reliability of the 11kV and 33kV overhead feeders for overall customers’ satisfaction.

In his remarks, the company’s Managing Director, Engr. Ernest Mupwaya, said the initiative had enabled AEDC to address the operational challenges of incessant tripping, fault detection and prolonged outages on both the 11KV and 33KV feeder infrastructures where it was deployed in the company’s network.

He said the detection solution would substantially reduce the time required to repair faulty lines and reduce operational expense, improve network reliability and operational efficiency.

