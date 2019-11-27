AEDC invests N11bn in metering, installs 50,000 under MAP

ADVERTISEMENT

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has funded metering with N11 billion within five years, just as it announced the installation of 50,000 meters, six months after launching its Meter Assets Providers (MAP) scheme.

A statement by the General Manager, Corporate Communications, Mr. Oyebode Fadipe, on Wednesday said with the N11bn, it provided 178,000 meters for its customers between 2014 and 2018 across Kogi, Abuja, Nasarawa and Niger States.

AEDC also ordered for 7,000 maximum demand and distribution transformer meters during the period at N1.7bn; it has installed 4,460 of them.

The Distribution Company (DisCo) said the 50,000 meter installation milestone was reached in November 2019 through its unique MAP instant metering train strategy where it deploys its officials and ICT resources to support the three MAP firms to provide instant meters to willing customers.

The MAP firms are Mojec International which is servicing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Kogi; Turbo Energy servicing AEDC customers in Niger State and Meron Company servicing Nasarawa State.

Out of the verified 54,214 meter applications from customers under MAP, 49,285 meters have been installed and connected.

AEDC said it installed 42,560 meters in the FCT; in Niger state, the DisCo has installed 2,615 meters. Another 2,607 meters have been installed in Nasarawa State, and 1,503 units were installed in Kogi State, it stated.

Under the Credited Advance Payment for Metering Implementation (CAPMI), a regulation developed by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), the DisCo said it installed meters worth N3.634bn between 2014 and 2016.

After CAPMI was wound off, “AEDC continued its obligation of providing meter for its customers to address the complaints of overbilling through the estimated billing methodology provided to DisCos by NERC.

“The DisCo invested N7.339bn on metering from 2016 to 2017. The management of AEDC spent N10.742 billion on meters from 2014 to 2018, to demonstrate its investment focus and its capacity to turnaround the privatized power utility and give our customers the best experience and value for their money,” Fadipe noted in the statement.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App