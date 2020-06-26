  1. Home
  2. Business
  3. AEDC increases electricity tariff
ADVERTISEMENT

AEDC increases electricity tariff

By Khadijat Kuburat Lawal 

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company has increased electricity tariff which will be effective from Wednesday July 1st, 2020.

The company made this known via its twitter handle @aedcelectricity

“In this new tariff, there will be a marginal increase in the cost of electricity per kwhbut is not ALL CUSTOMERS that will be immediately affected.

“The principal benefit of this new tariff is to, among other things, ensure IMPROVED SERVICE to you our esteemed customers with LONGER HOURS OF POWER SUPPLY.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

“The new tariff will also help us in the long run to recoup more funds for greater improvement in power supply to our customers.”

Residents have however taken to twitter to express their concerns over the new development.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.