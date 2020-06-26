AEDC increases electricity tariff

ADVERTISEMENT

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company has increased electricity tariff which will be effective from Wednesday July 1st, 2020.

The company made this known via its twitter handle @aedcelectricity

“In this new tariff, there will be a marginal increase in the cost of electricity per kwhbut is not ALL CUSTOMERS that will be immediately affected.

“The principal benefit of this new tariff is to, among other things, ensure IMPROVED SERVICE to you our esteemed customers with LONGER HOURS OF POWER SUPPLY.

“The new tariff will also help us in the long run to recoup more funds for greater improvement in power supply to our customers.”

Residents have however taken to twitter to express their concerns over the new development.

We currently don’t have power supply in Aco Estate. Supply was briefly restored and taken yesterday. Pls restore power. Meanwhile, which customers are suppose to pay the increased tariff? — Face Reality (@EndlessGist) June 26, 2020

Increase tarrif when we don’t have light for more than 6hours a day. Even right now there is no light and is about to rain — MARK UMA (@MARKDIDDY) June 26, 2020

Which one is Service reflective tariff again tori olohun? If you supply light 24/7, you will have enough money to serve us better. — Nelly (@IfeanyiNNelly) June 26, 2020

Everything about this country is all about how to recoup fund, without rendering good services. Vice president Osinbajo said #900 billion was spent on power last year and yet we are still in darkness. Wondering where all these funds were going😏. One day na one day, CONTINUE! — it’s me (@4621d1298193431) June 26, 2020

