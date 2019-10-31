AEDC disconnects 3 communities in Niger for allegedly beating up staff

ADVERTISEMENT

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has left residents of Sauka ka huta, Mandela and Tima Junction in Chanchaga Local Government Area of Niger without electricity for the past six days after one of the company’s workers was allegedly beaten up by some youths in a beer parlour.

It was gathered that the AEDC worker was attacked after he allegedly made disparaging comments about the communities.

“The communities have remained in total darkness since the incident,” a resident, Mr Francis George told NAN on Tuesday.

He claimed that the official, who was transferred from Kontagora area office to Sauka ka huta, had before the incident, threatened to teach the communities a lesson by disconnecting power supply there.

NAN gathered that the communities were having 24 hours of uninterrupted power supply before the incident.

Alhaji Sani GaAllah, a community leader in the area described the situation as unfortunate, saying it has crippled social and economic activities.

‘‘It is unfortunate that the AEDC has forgotten that recently, the community prevailed on the state government to provide a new transformer for the area.

“We were in darkness for four months before the intervention of the state government which donated a brand new transformer to us”, he said.

Alhaji Garba Jigo, another community leader, said there has been no official statement from the AEDC on why the communities were disconnected.

Jigo dismissed as false, claims of the beating up of the company’s worker by residents. (NAN)

