AEDC commits over N1bn to power projects in Nasarawa

ADVERTISEMENT

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) said it has committed N1.04 billion for the speedy completion of power evacuation projects to significantly improve electricity supply across Nasarawa State and environs.

The projects, when completed, will evacuate power from two new 150MVA 330/132 kilovolts (kV) and two other 60MVA 132/33KV transmission substations at Akurba being built by the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC).

NDPHC is intervening to step down bulk power for the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) from the 330KV Ikot-Ekpene-Ugwuaji-Apir-Jos transmission line.

The Managing Director of AEDC, Engr. Ernest Mupwaya, who inspected works at the project site was quoted as saying that the DisCo was preparing its networks to evacuate more power from the substations when they were completed before March, 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Engr. Mupwaya said, “The TCN project will provide a massive boost in power supply potentials to Nasarawa State up to southern Kaduna and even parts of Plateau State.

“There will be more hours of electricity available on the network and a significant improvement in the voltage profile of the state. We are putting all efforts at ensuring the project is completed in good time. We will leave no stone unturned.”

The evacuation project includes the construction of four 33KV feeders, a new 5MVA injection substation in Lafia, take-off bays for two new 60MVA 132/33KV Akurba Transmission station in Lafia, rehabilitation of existing 33KV and 11KV distribution lines, the relief and upgrading of distribution transformers.

It also includes the upgrade of two units of 1MVA injection substations to 5.0MVA at Awe and Keana areas, and the upgrade of a 2.5MVA injection substation at Obi to a 5MVA injection substation.

Since the project started in September 2019, over N160 million has been committed to key constructions in the first phase. With its completion, customers in Akwanga and environs will begin to enjoy power supply directly rather the present situation where they split their power supply with Lafia.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App