Aduvie College, Bradford University train 400 Nigerians on leadership skills

ADVERTISEMENT

In a bid to correct the deficit in developing leaders in the country, Aduvie International School in partnership with Bradford University, United Kingdom have organized a leadership summit for Nigerian students.

Speaking with Daily Trust during the event held in Abuja, the head of Aduvie School, Abuja, Alfred Ituen said the partnership with Bradford was aimed at changing the negative narrative on Nigeria in the international community.

“Bradford University intends to give back to the society. They have been able to graduate about 2000 Nigerians from the University in UK and they feel the need to impact in the society.

“They are doing this to see how come they can impact in creating positive environments outside the negative news Nigeria is always coming up with in the international community.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The central aim of this programme festival is to impact youths to become a national agent of change,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

In the same vein, the head of law school, University of Bradford, Prof Engobo Emeseh said the idea of the summit is to create a social agent of change for the country under a vehicle called Inbuilt which is a leadership programme designed to create powerful and long standing relationships that will provide sustained impetus for nation building

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App