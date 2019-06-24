Aduda distributes fertilizer to farmers

ADVERTISEMENT

The senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Senator Philip Aduda, has distributed six truck loads of fertilizer to rural farmers across the six area councils of the territory.

Aduda, represented by the House of Representatives member for AMAC/Bwari federal constituency, Micah Jiba, while distributing the fertilizer in Bwari on Saturday, said the gesture was to assist and encourage rural farmers in the FCT.

He said farming was a major occupation among locals in the territory, hence he decided to give priority to the sector.

He said since his election to the National Assembly in 2003, he had always ensured that rural farmers across the six area of the FCT were given fertilizer to ensure bumper harvests.

Aduda cautioned the beneficiaries not to allow middlemen convince them to sell the fertilizer to them, but endeavour to apply them in their farms.

The senator, who also donated 72 brand new motorcycles to his 72 ward coordinators across the six area councils, said their hard work enhanced his victory during the last National Assembly election.

Receiving the fertilizer on behalf of the farmers, the Sarkin Noma of Bwari, Ibrahim Adamu, commended the senator for always identifying with them each year’s farming season.

“We shall put in place a committee that will ensure that every farmer gets this fertilizer and we will also ensure that the input is not diverted,” he said.

