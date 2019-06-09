Aduda distributes 120 motorcycles to district heads

ADVERTISEMENT

Senator Philip Aduda, representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the Seanate, has donated 120 brand new motorcycles to district heads across the six area councils of the territory.

Aduda, while handing over the motorcycles to the beneficiaries at his private residence last Friday in Abuja, said the gesture was to ease movement of the district heads to various places in the course of discharging their duties.

He said the motorcycles would most useful to those who liv in the hinterlands where there are transportation challenges.

He added that the motorcycles would enhance their campaigns on polio immunization exercise in rural villages.

He noted that the distribution of the motorcycles was part of his campaign promises, which he said it has imperative for him to fulfill them.

“The distribution of the motorcycles was part of the promises I made during my campaign which I feel I should fulfill today. And I want to assure our traditional rulers that we shall continue to provide democratic dividends to the residents of theFCT,” he said.

Aduda assured the people of the FCT that he would continue to ensure he eradicated the scourge of poverty, and uplift the spirit of the people of territory and also respect the traditional institutions.

The district head of Abaji, Idris Musa Ozoko, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, expressed appreciation to Aduda for his kind gesture for identifying with them, while assuring him of their support at all times.

