Aduda disburses N80m scholarships to students

Senator Philip Tanimu Aduda has commenced the disbursement of scholarships, said to be worth N80 million, to indigent students in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Aduda, represented by his senior legislative aide, Alhaji Danjuma Dan Kawu, at the flag-off ceremony in Bwari, said the disbursement was for the 2018/2019 academic session, adding that it cut across the six area councils of the FCT.

He said the decision behind the scholarship scheme started when some indigent students solicited for financial assistance from him.

He said out of about 3,000 students that applied for the scholarship scheme, 1,300 were successful. He recalled that 600 students across the six area councils benefited during the last scholarship disbursement.

Aduda, who reiterated his desire in giving priority to education in the territory, urged the beneficiaries to concentrate on their studies and shun any form of social vices in their respective institutions.

