ADP tasks Lawan, Gbajabiamila on independence of National Assembly

The Action Democratic Party (ADP) has congratulated Senator Ahmad Lawan and Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila over their emergence as Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives respectively.

ADP, in a congratulatory message in Abuja on Wednesday by its National Chairman, Engr. Yabagi Yusuf Sani, hailed the maturity of all members of the National Assembly for the peaceful conduct of the election without fracas or clamp down by the security forces.

Sani charged both Lawan and Gbajabiamila to take their service to the nation and unity of the country as priority, stressing that it is important to uphold the independence of Senate and House of Representatives by not allowing it to be hijacked by external forces.

“The National Assembly leaders owe all citizens of the country their loyalty and must work hard to change the perception that was already created during the electioneering campaign that they are out to do the bidding of their godfathers or whatever their party pushes as agenda.

“The National Assembly should also be on alert to properly guide the Executives led by President Buhari, to prevent excessive use of power or contravening of constitutional provisions; there must be checks and balance because separation of powers detailed how all the arms of government must operate.

“The 8th Assembly led by Senator Bukola Saraki and Hon Yakubu Dogara has been adjudged as the best in recent time by Nigerians and credible organizations across the world; this is because the House was perceived to be independent of the Executive grip; a standard has been set, and it is the hope and expectations of our party that this 9th Assembly will do better in all ramifications,” he said.

The ADP said that being independent didn’t mean unnecessary rebellion to the Executives’ good initiatives and lofty ideas which are capable of bringing peace, progress and unity to the country.

It added that the Executives should be supported on bills that will bring economic prosperity for Nigeria and its citizens.

The party said for peaceful Assembly, all political parties that made the house composition must be treated fairly and be carried along.

It warned against winner-takes-it-all which was capable of bringing internal rancour and stiff oppositions, expressing hope that the new leadership of the National Assembly will not disappoint Nigerians.

The ADP urged all Nigerians home and abroad to be hopeful in the 9th Assembly, and prayed to God to guide them right to pass bills that will have life-changing impact on all sectors of the economy.

