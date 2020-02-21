‘Adopt an athlete’ campaign yielding positive results

ADVERTISEMENT

In a bid to ensure and guarantee a successful outing for Nigerian athletes ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Games, the Federal government through the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development launched the ‘Adopt an Athlete’ campaign.

The campaign which was launched in December, 2019 is aimed at increasing funds for Team Nigeria athletes in the build-up to the 2020 Olympics.

It will be recalled that the Adoption Campaign also got a boost recently with the backing of the President, Muhammadu Buhari who gave support for the initiative at the flag-off of the movement of the Torch of Unity for Edo 2020, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The campaign has continued to record tremendous successes as more individuals and corporate bodies have indicated their interest in the Initiative with the Minister believing this will boost the morale of the athletes and encourage them to give podium performances in Tokyo.

At the launch of the programme, Dare explained that the Diaspora adopted athletes would receive $20,000 while the home-based are primed to get $10,000 from the individuals and corporate bodies who would adopt them.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The minister recently disclosed that at least 15 out of 57 athletes have so far been adopted.

“We have 57 athletes of which 15 of them have benefitted. We hope that in the next thirty to forty days, we will get each of these athletes adopted,” he said.

The initiative has already attracted among others captains of industries and sports philanthropists like business moguls, Aliko Dangote and Sir Kensington Adebutu.

Athletes so far adopted are Joy Udo Gabriel and Praise Idamadudu who were adopted by the Tunde Folawiyo Group while Halogen adopted Adekuoroye Odunayo.

Ruth Usoro was adopted by the chairman of Dakinda Football for Every home limited Mr. Emmanuel Akpakwu while Edo state deputy governor Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu adopted Nwokocha Nzubechi.

Other adopted athletes are Amusan Tobi, Ese Brume, Favour Ofili, Raymond Okevwo, Enoch Goke, Patience George Okon, Adeniyi Aminat, Usheorise Itshekiri, Blessing Oborududu and Mercy Ita.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App