Adoke’s arrest not yet communicated to me — Malami

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, says he has not received any formal communication on the reported arrest of his predecessor, Mohammed Adoke.

Adoke was reportedly arrested on November 11 by the Interpol on arrival in Dubai where he had travelled for medical evaluation after a court warrant for his arrest was vacated in October.

But Malami’s aide, Umar Gwandu, in a statement yesterday said the AGF Office “is not in receipt of any formal communication regarding the alleged arrest in line with international conventions, processes and procedures relating to such matter.

“Until such formal communication is received the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice would not comment speculatively in one way or the other over the matter.”

Nigeria has signed a Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty with many countries, including the UAE to arrest and deport Nigerians accused of corruption to the country for prosecution as well as seize their assets.

Adoke had been accused of receiving $2m from the Malabu oil deal settlement he allegedly brokered in the face of a prolonged litigation over former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s stripping of ownership of Oil Processing Licence 215 from Malabu Oil and Gas Ltd and Shell Nigeria Ultra-Deep Ltd awarded them by the military regime of the Late General Sani Abacha.

Adoke had denied the charges.

