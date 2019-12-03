Adoke decries INTERPOL arrest, seeks striking out of name from EFCC charge

ADVERTISEMENT

A former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Bello Adoke (SAN) has decried what he termed “his continuous illegal detention” by the INTERPOL in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

He told an FCT High Court in Jabi through his lawyer, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), that he was arrested and held in custody by the INTERPOL despite the order of the court made on October 25, which vacated an earlier arrest warrant issued against him.

Ozekhome said this yesterday at the resumed hearing of a fresh suit he instituted against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on November 6, on behalf of Adoke, wherein he prayed the court to strike out Adoke’s name from earlier charges filed by the EFCC against the former AGF, Shell Production Limited and nine others.

EFCC charged Adoke and the others, in a case marked FCT/HC/CR/124/17, bordering on fraudulent allocation of the Oil Prospecting Licence 245 and other forms of offences involving the sum of about $1.2 billion, forgery of bank documents, bribery and corruption.

The alleged $1.2 billion scam involved the transfer of the OPL 245 purportedly from Malabu Oil and Gas Limited to Shell Nigeria Exploration Production Co. Limited and Nigeria Agip Exploration Limited.

Following the inability of the EFCC to present the defendants for arraignment, Justice Danladi Senchi, upon an application by the anti-graft agency on April 17, issued a bench warrant for their arrest.

The judge, however, vacated by the arrest warrant on October 25 following an application made by Ozekhome before the court to that effect.

Adoke was, however, arrested on November 11 in Dubai with reports suggesting that the federal government are moving for his extradition to Nigeria to face charges on the alleged Malabu Oil scandal.

Meanwhile, the judge has fixed December 4 for the hearing of the fresh application seeking the removal of Adoke’s name from the EFCC’s charge.

