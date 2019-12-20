‘Adoke arrested at Abuja airport, held by EFCC’

ADVERTISEMENT

A former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke (SAN), was arrested upon his arrival yesterday at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.

His lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, confirmed to journalists that his client was “picked up at the foot of the aircraft by Interpol, refusing anyone access to him. He is believed to be on his way to the Interpol office at Area 10, Garki, Abuja”.

However, when our reporter contacted him for updates, Ozekhome said Adoke “made himself available voluntarily to the Interpol and EFCC upon arrival in Nigeria”, adding in another message that he was at the EFCC office “to physically see him (Adoke)”. He added that he was still waiting to know if the EFCC intended to detain the former AGF or not.

He had earlier in a statement revealed that Adoke was released by the police in Dubai upon making an undertaking to return to Nigeria and make himself available to the EFCC upon his arrival.

While responding to a question during an interaction with journalists yesterday, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), said commenting on the next step of action by the government as it relates to his predecessor would be sub-judice.

“Against the background of the sub-judice principle of the law, I wouldn’t like to comment one way or the other in that respect because I cannot be talking in pre-emptive sense or pre-empting the judiciary as it relates to the matter,” Malami said, adding that he has not been “officially briefed” on the reported return of Adoke to Nigeria.

Daily Trust reports that the former AGF, who had been on self-exile since the end of his tenure in 2015, was arrested in November by Interpol in Dubai over some pending charges in connection with the Malabu Oil deal in Nigeria.

