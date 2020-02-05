Adeyeye, Olujimi bicker over request for verdict review

ADVERTISEMENT

A former senator who represented Ekiti South Senatorial District on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Adedayo Adeyeye, has explained why he decided to seek a review of the Court of Appeal judgment that ousted him.

The appeal court, in its judgment of November 2019, validated the outcome of the Justice Danladi Adeck-led Election Petition Tribunal that ousted Adeyeye and declared Senator Biodun Olujimi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) the actual winner of the election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Adeyeye the winner of the February 23, 2019 senatorial election, following which Olujimi, who was occupying the seat, approached the court and got a favourable verdict.

Dissatisfied with the judgment, Adeyeye sent a petition to the Appeal Court President, Justice Binta Bulkachuwa, seeking a review of the judgment. He described as error-ridden, the mathematical computation of the results.

Adeyeye said the review being sought bordered on the reversal of the appeal court judgment, describing the verdict as a travesty and abrasion of the rule of law.

But, Senator Abiodun Olujimi countered the position of Adeyeye that she got undeserved and perverted justice.

She wondered why Adeyeye decided to embark on a voyage of judicial rigmarole, having lost at both tribunal and appeal court.

