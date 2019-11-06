Adeyemi College begins degree programmes in Political Science, Theatre Arts

ADVERTISEMENT

Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo is set to commence degree programmes in Political Science and Theatre Arts with effect from the next academic session.

This was disclosed by the Provost of the College, Dr. Samuel Akintunde, in an interview as part of activities marking his one year in office.

It would be recalled that Dr. Akintunde was appointed Provost of the institution on 6th November, 2018 by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Akintunde also revealed that the College is awaiting approval of the Senate of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife to commence degree programmes in Music, Computer Science, Language Arts and African Languages.

He said his administration had implement the proposed entrepreneurship skills acquisition to prepare students for a better future after school.

“As at today, students on their own can tell you their experience with the skill acquisition programme. For degree I, II and NCE I students, we have been able to do a lot with them, enabling them to acquire some skills at least the rudiments of some ventures to which they can later-on in their lives, if necessary, go into in order to better their lives,” he added.

He noted that his vision for the College graduates is for them to be employers of labour and not job seekers.

The College Provost said he is elated that entrepreneur programmes the College embarked on is already impacting on students, who beside having a certificate from the College would have acquired skills relevant to their survival outside of the College.

He assured that the welfare of students and staff of the College would remain uppermost in his mind, even as he confessed that paucity of funds has affected some of the goals he has for staff and students.

However, Dr. Akintunde commended the staff of the College for their dedication to duty and giving peace a chance in spite of working in a tense situation to deliver results.

