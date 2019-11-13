Adeoluwa releases music video of hit single, ‘S’okan’

ADVERTISEMENT

Upcoming Afrobeat singer and songwriter, Adeoluwa, has released the music video of his hit single, ‘Sokan’, featuring American rapper, C.A.L.

The single, a tune from Adeoluwa’s debut album “After Bells and Whistles”, finds the singer pining after his SS2 sweetheart.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shot by Mckorey Visuals, the music video features scenes in both Lagos, Nigeria and Downtown New Jersey, United States.

ADVERTISEMENT How Nigeria Men Now Naturally and permanently boost their bedroom performance and regain confidence

Since its release, “S’okan” has amassed over 3,000 streams and downloads on Apple Music, Spotify, Audiomack and other streaming platforms, Adeoluwa told Daily Trust.

Produced by Braynezee of NakedBeatz, “S’okan” is a tune about unrequited love which soars on a folksy EDM beat with Afrobeat rhythm.

Watch ADEOLUWA’s video below:

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

Download Daily Trust News App