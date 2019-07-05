Adeleke congratulates Oyetola, says ‘my ambition not a do or die affair’

ADVERTISEMENT

The gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party in the 2018 governorship election, Senator Ademola Adeleke has congratulated Governor Gboyega Oyetola on his victory at the Supreme Court.

Adeleke in a press statement issued by his media aide, Olawale Rasheed after the court ruling earlier on Friday said his ambition to rule Osun was never a do or die affair.

He said he accepted the verdict of the Supreme Court being the apex court in the land.

“Regardless of my disagreement and disappointment with it, the judgement remains the final. Thus, as a democrat and law-abiding citizen, I accept the ruling no matter my misgivings.”

“I wish Governor Oyetola well in the governance of Osun state “, Senator Adeleke said.

He expressed immense gratitude and appreciation to his teeming supporters, leaders and members of the Peoples Democratic Party for their massive support throughout the duration of the case, lauding “our high spirit and commitment to the cause of democracy which we championed from last year till date.”

“In all circumstances, we must thank God Almighty. We gallantly fought a good fight in pursuance of a democratic cause. The ideals we fought for lives on.”

