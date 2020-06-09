  1. Home
Adekunle Gold releases video for ‘Something Different’

By Khadijat Kuburat Lawal 
VIDEO: Adekunle Gold - Something Different

Afro urban singer and songwriter, Adekunle Kosoko, popularly known as Adekunle Gold, comes through with the music video to the hit track ‘Somthing Different’.

The singer made this known via his verified twitter handle; @adekunleGOLD on Monday.

“Something Different Video out now”

The singer, who just welcomed a bouncing baby girl with his wife Simi, has decided to prolong the feast as he gives the visual for the sublime record.

The track was produced by Blaise Beatz, and video directed by Moyo.

Adekunle Gold gained widespread attention after releasing the 2015 hit single “Sade”, a highlife cover of One Direction’s “Story of My Life”.

In 2015, he signed a record deal with YBNL Nation and released his debut studio album Gold, which debuted at number 7 on the Billboard World Albums chart.

Gold was preceded by the release of three singles: “Sade”, “Orente” and “Pick Up”.

